Springfed to share bluegrass and folk at second Advent concert

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church invites every one of all ages in the Williams community, surrounding communities, along with visitors to northern Arizona, to enjoy the second, free public concert of the Advent season Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This is the ninth year St. John’s has hosted the four-week concert series for Williams.



Springfed serves up a gratifying spread of tunes from Appalachian ballads to cowboy songs to original compositions from their hundred years of combined musical experience. Bill Burke is a master of the five-string banjo and an artful mandolin player as well. Tony Norris' rich tenor voice is complemented by his sensitive guitar work and he's prone to telling a good story. They are joined by Elena Gonzalez, a classically trained violinist, is bravely exploring the Dark Side of fiddling. Look for songs of faithful dogs and faithless women and bone rattling dance tunes when they take the stage at the second of St. John's Advent Concert Series.

After the concert, there will be homemade refreshments in Walker Hall, along with a chance to meet the musicians.

This is a family-friendly event, so people are encouraged to bring children, too, to enjoy this fun, social evening of music and entertainment.

This free concert will be at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams, located at 202 W. Grant Ave. (corner of Second and Grant). A free-will offering plate will be there for those who would like to contribute to the event.

Information provided by St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church.

