Single women and senior car clinic Dec. 2

A car clinic for single women and senior citizens will be held Dec. 2 from 1-3 p.m.
The clinic provides all point vehicle inspections along with free refreshements. No appointments necessary. The clinic takes place at Calvary Chapel, 106 S. 9th Street behind the Family Dollar in Williams.
