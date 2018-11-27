Single women and senior car clinic Dec. 2

A 2015 clinic at G & M Tires in Williams helps single women, mothers and senior citizens winterize their vehicles.

  • Originally Published: November 27, 2018 12:05 p.m.

    • A car clinic for single women and senior citizens will be held Dec. 2 from 1-3 p.m.

    The clinic provides all point vehicle inspections along with free refreshements. No appointments necessary. The clinic takes place at Calvary Chapel, 106 S. 9th Street behind the Family Dollar in Williams.

