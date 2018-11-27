Salvation Army seeking bell ringers

Michael Rioux rings a bell for the Salvation Army.
Rioux's wife Cindy is administering the Salvation Army bell ringing in Williams this holiday season. The organization is seeking bell ringers to fill shifts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at various locations through Dec. 22. Anyone interested in helping can call (928) 221-3577 or stop by Hope For the World at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 125.
