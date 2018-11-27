Home for the holidays: Williams welcomes Christmas with annual parade

Over a thousand people showed up for the annual Williams Christmas parade Nov. 24.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 27, 2018 5:37 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the departure of Thanksgiving last week, there was a rapid change to seasonal lights, classic Christmas tunes and, of course, the annual Christmas Parade.

    Photo Gallery

    Williams Chirstmas Parade 2018

    By Wendy Howell

    The streets of downtown Williams were lined with visitors and locals Nov. 24, some dressed in pajamas as they exited the Polar Express and others donning Santa hats that were passed out by the Williams Christmas Tree Committee.

    Winners for parade entries were awarded in the following categories:

    Walking entry — American Legion Cordova Post #13;

    Equestrian entry — Grand Canyon Carriage Works;

    Classic car — St. Vincent de Paul;

    Antique car — Historic Barrel and Bottle;

    Novelty — Fight Like a Girl;

    Family — KJ Electric, JDL Construction, JMZ excavating and

    Float — Williams High School Band

    There were 26 entries in the parade.

    Comments

