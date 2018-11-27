Home for the holidays: Williams welcomes Christmas with annual parade

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the departure of Thanksgiving last week, there was a rapid change to seasonal lights, classic Christmas tunes and, of course, the annual Christmas Parade.

Photo Gallery Williams Chirstmas Parade 2018 By Wendy Howell

The streets of downtown Williams were lined with visitors and locals Nov. 24, some dressed in pajamas as they exited the Polar Express and others donning Santa hats that were passed out by the Williams Christmas Tree Committee.

Winners for parade entries were awarded in the following categories:

Walking entry — American Legion Cordova Post #13;

Equestrian entry — Grand Canyon Carriage Works;

Classic car — St. Vincent de Paul;

Antique car — Historic Barrel and Bottle;

Novelty — Fight Like a Girl;

Family — KJ Electric, JDL Construction, JMZ excavating and

Float — Williams High School Band

There were 26 entries in the parade.