Home for the holidays: Williams welcomes Christmas with annual parade

Photo by Wendy Howell.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the departure of Thanksgiving last week, there was a rapid change to seasonal lights, classic Christmas tunes and, of course, the annual Christmas Parade.
Photo Gallery
Williams Chirstmas Parade 2018
By Wendy Howell
The streets of downtown Williams were lined with visitors and locals Nov. 24, some dressed in pajamas as they exited the Polar Express and others donning Santa hats that were passed out by the Williams Christmas Tree Committee.
Winners for parade entries were awarded in the following categories:
Walking entry — American Legion Cordova Post #13;
Equestrian entry — Grand Canyon Carriage Works;
Classic car — St. Vincent de Paul;
Antique car — Historic Barrel and Bottle;
Novelty — Fight Like a Girl;
Family — KJ Electric, JDL Construction, JMZ excavating and
Float — Williams High School Band
There were 26 entries in the parade.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.