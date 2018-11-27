Holiday trash and recycle schedule

Christmas
Williams Transfer Station will be closed Christmas day. Trash for the south side of Williams will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26.
New Years
Williams Transfer Station will be closed on New Years day. Trash for the south side of Williams will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Trash pick-up for the north side of Williams will remain as scheduled Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. More information is available from Williams Transfer Station at 928-635-9108.
