Habitat for Humanity seeks home applicants

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the sky-rocketing cost of homes in northern Arizona, many people think the dream of owning their own home is out of reach, but Habitat for Humanity is making that dream a reality in Williams.

The Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is in the process of selecting their next family for a home building opportunity. Families interested in applying for a Habitat for Humanity house can submit applications now to become a Home Partner Family.

Previously, those interested in the program were required to attend one of the Family Selection Orientation meetings, but now Williams area residents who wish to apply can send in an application by mail.

Applicant families are selected based on housing needs, family income, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity. Income must not exceed 80 percent of the Coconino County Median Income. Selected families will work with Habitat and the USDA 502 Rural Development Residential Loan Program.

Habitat for Humanity does not give out free homes. Rather, the organization provides affordable homes with low-interest mortgages for low-income families.

To qualify for a Habitat house, applicants must not be able to qualify for a loan from a bank. However, applicants must earn less than 60 percent of the median income in Williams. Households earning between 30 percent and 60 percent will be the primary focus group for this program.

For example, in 2018, the median household income of Coconino County residents was $51,106. To qualify for the Habitat program a household’s income would need to be $40,885 or less.

A selection committee considers the applicants’ housing need, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Williams Area Habitat for Humanity. Selected families must put in time helping on the home.

Habitat builds houses with its potential home owners who demonstrate need and a willingness to invest 500 hours of sweat equity into the houses before moving in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to help families improve self-reliance and self-respect, and help neighborhoods change and communities improve.

The selection committee reviews the applications with the names of the applicants removed. They consider the number of family members and the family’s income and bills.

The committee hopes to select a family and get building as soon as possible.

Applications can be picked up 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Williams Senior Center at 850 Grand Avenue.

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based housing organization bringing all faiths together to work in partnership with those in need to build decent homes in decent neighborhoods. More information is available from Francis Mazza at wmareahabitat@msn.com or (701) 361-2324. Information is also available at www.williamsareahabitat.com.