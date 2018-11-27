Community calendar: week of Nov. 28

Ash Fork Friends of the Library Craft Fair Dec. 8

Ash Fork Friends of the Library will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the library. Crafters can rent a table for $10 or half a table for $5. Sign ups for tables can be made at the library or by calling the library at 928) 637-2442. Proceeds from the craft fair help Friends of the Library support the library's children's programs.

Heritage School food drive

Heritage Charter School is hosting a food drive through November. The class bringing in the most food will win a prize. Items needed include: stuffing, canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, canned pupkin, mac and cheese. Items can be brought to the office at 790 E. Rodeo Road in Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-3993.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

American Legion Auxiliary membership drive

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 is hosting a membership drive at the American Legion 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. The legion will serve food each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. for those who are interested in memebership. Suggested donation is $7, all proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary but will include stew, spaghetti, burgers, soups and more.

Donations sought for hedgehogs for children

Herbie the Hedgehog will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the hedgehogs to every child in attendance. Quinn, and Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 12 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Virginia Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams or dropped off at Bankers Real Estate.

Lions Club collecting Toys for Kids donations

The Williams Lions Club has placed Toys for Kids trees at four locations around town: North Country HealthCare Center, Old Trails True Value, National Bank of Arizona and NFS Clover Hill Ranger Station. Those who wish to participate can choose a tag from one of the trees, purchase and appropriate gift, wrap it and return it to the same location by Dec. 13. Lions Club members will collect, sort and distribute the gifts before Christmas.

Those who know of a struggling family with children 12 and under can contact Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974 to register the children for a donated gift. Callers should provide the child's name, age, parents' names, address and phone number. All information given will be kept confidential.