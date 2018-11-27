Christmas lighting and decorating contest applications still available

Applications are still available at the Williams-Grand Canyon News for the annual Williams Mountain Village Holiday Christmas lighting and decorating contest.
Businesses and residences must be decorated by Nov. 30. Entries can be dropped off by Nov. 30 at the Williams-Grand Canyon News or Pine Country restaurant. They can also be emailed to cheimenz@williamsnews.com or sosborn70@aol.com.
Judging takes place Dec.5. Residential winners will receive $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place along with a yard sign. Winning businesses will receive window plaques.
Comments
