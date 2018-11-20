Williams Youth Cheer team brings home gold at contest

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 20, 2018 12:09 p.m.

    Faith Jensen holds the team's trophy. (Darcie Jensen/photo)

    The Williams Youth Football Cheer squad recently came home with gold after competing in the Northern Arizona Youth Football Cheer Competition in Prescott. Williams competed against eight other northern Arizona teams to take home the first place trophy.

