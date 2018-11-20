Williams Youth Cheer team brings home gold at contest

The Williams Youth Football Cheer squad recently came home with gold after competing in the Northern Arizona Youth Football Cheer Competition in Prescott. Williams competed against eight other northern Arizona teams to take home the first place trophy.
