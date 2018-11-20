Williams rallies to help sick kids at FMC

The Community United Methodist Church hosted the Williams’ community box packing for sick children at The Children's Health Center of Flagstaff Medical Center. The group packed 80 Jared boxes with the numerous donations. Kiwanis Club of Williams supplied good help and support to lovingly fille the boxes. With a few filled boxes also donated, a total of 84 boxes are ready for delivery. (Bonnie Dent/photo)
