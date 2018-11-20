Williams High School senior spotlight: Kyia Boggs

Kyia Boggs is a senior at Williams High School. Kyia was the drum major in the marching band this year.

Kyia is a member of National Honor Society and is the senior class treasurer.

Kyia plays softball and enjoys attending other sporting events.

At the high school, Kyia does well in all of her classes but enjoys her law enforcement class the most.

Kyia moved from Mesa during her sophomore year. At Mesa High, she was one of 1,600 students in the freshman class.

She has enjoyed all her teachers but said Mr. Brownlee has really encouraged her at school.

After graduation, Kyia plans to attend Northern Arizona University and then transfer to University of Arizona for medical school. Kyia wants to be a pediatrician.

She would like to return to northern Arizona to set up her practice.

In the summer, she worked for the Arizona Conservation Corps.

Homecoming has been her best memory at the high school.

She would like to take Raven Christiansen, Cody Weathersby, Davian Cooke, Kassyana Lowe, Isabelle, the Gray twins and many others on a roadtrip.