Williams High School senior spotlight: Ariana Galvan

Ariana Galvan is a senior at Williams High School.

Ariana likes spending time with her friends at school, but spends a lot of her time working as a cashier at the Shell Station on Highway 64.

Her favorite part of her job is meeting the foreigners and having conversations.

She finds it funny that tourists like to take photos of police cars and mail boxes.

Ariana has enjoyed all of her classes at the high school. She likes her science classes, especially when there were labs.

She liked Mrs. Smith's science classes and was hoping to do her medical classes before she retired.

She has enjoyed attending football and basketball games at the high school.

She also liked the class competitions at Homecoming. She said she likes how there are friendships between the different classes.

After high school, Ariana wants to attend community college in California for her prerequisistes and then transfer to the UC Riverside to study business. She would like to own her own business.

If she could do a roadtrip she would like to take everyone from the school.