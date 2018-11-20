Obituary: Laura Lee (McMahan) Payne

In loving memory of Laura Lee born December 22, 1938 in Phoenix, Arizona, Laura passed away at home November 2, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents Les R. “Mac” and Anita McMahan and her brother Ray McMahan. Laura is survived by her sister Pamela Ann McMahan from Prescott, Arizona, her loving husband of 61 years Dale Payne, her three sons Royce (Anita) Payne from Prescott, Barry Payne from Twin Peaks, California, Troy (Christi) Payne from Carlsbad, California, grandchildren Lacey (Bryan) Kellerman, Brittney (Coty Patton) Payne from Phoenix, Arizona, Jacob Payne from Peoria, Arizona, Jessica (Sean) Namboothiri from Carlsbad, California and great grandchildren Aryn Joy Patton and Ravi Namboothiri.

Laura attended Arizona State College at Flagstaff right after high school. She continued her education after having her three sons in 1957, 1958 and 1962. Laura finished her BA in Education at Emporia State College in Emporia, Kansas. She earned her MA from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Laura began her teaching career in 1965 in Williams and then moved to Glendale in 1967 where she taught in the Glendale Elementary School District for 34 more years. She retired from teaching in 2001.

Laura was very active in the Glendale Education Association (GEA) dealing with local and state educational issues. She always made herself available to help in teacher advocacy especially with new teachers. Laura held many offices in the local teachers association (GEA) and was a representative for Arizona Education Association (AEA) at the state level. She was a proud member of GEA, AEA and National Education Association (NEA) her entire teaching career.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 7949 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers friends can make a donation to their favorite charity or the Calvary United Methodist Church. Please send cards and correspondence to Dale Payne at 5412 North 67th Dr., Glendale, Arizona 85303.