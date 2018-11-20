November Students of the Month announced at Williams Elementary

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary School recently announced the November Students of the Month. Students are nominated by their teachers who have written a short announcement of the reasons for them receiving SOM.

Kindergarten

I am so proud to nominate Baylei McCarron as Student of the Month in Kindergarten! Baylei is a wonderful student who SOARS every day in class. She comes to school on time, has a great attitude, and is always ready to learn. She is very kind and respectful to her classmates and teacher and always does her best. I can always count on Baylei to do the right thing even when nobody is looking. Great job, Baylei! Keep SOARing.

First grade

The first grade student of the month is Zachary Mitchell. Zach is a great example of a student who SOARS. He is a friend to everyone and always caring. He loves to help others. He is very responsible and takes his classroom jobs seriously. Zach is always on task in class and accountable for his learning. I am very proud of how much hard work he puts into his learning. Keep up the great work, Zach.

Second grade

Zayden Gonzales is second grade Student of the Month. Zayden excels academically in my class. He especially enjoys math. Zayden plays for the Tigers Youth Football Program. He enjoys dancing and has even taught me the Floss Dance.

Third grade

Bristol Skinner is my pick for Student of the Month. Bristol is a girl who loves to help others. She can be counted on to be there for those who need her, all the while, focusing on her own responsibilities and putting out quality work when she has an assignment. Her academics come first and she is very conscientious. Bristol is exactly what student of the month should be about. She leads by example and I appreciate her very much. It is a pleasure to have her in my class.

Fourth grade

The fourth grade Student of the Month is Mireya Hernandez. Mireya is an amazing student in so many ways. She is a great role model for her classmates, is respectful, and a hard worker. She is always participating in class and demonstrates a positive attitude with anything that comes her way. She is truly a joy to have in class!

Fifth grade

The fifth grade team would like to nominate Delton Sanders for November Student of the Month. Delton is a pleasure to have in class and strives to do his best at all times. He is a diligent student who is rarely off task and he continually sets an excellent example for his peers both in academics and socially. Delton is truly a Falcon who SOARS.