Letter: Wood drive a success thanks to the community

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 of Williams, held a wood drive for people to donate wood to our veterans, their families and the community as a way of saying thank you.

The wood collected has been turned over to Judge Rob Krombeen for distribution to those in need.

We would like to thank Autumn Mitchell who has been in charge of the "Keeping those in need, warm for the winter" program this year.

We would also like to acknowledge DeWayne Howard for donating his time and vehicle in collecting the wood.

And a very special "Thank you" goes out to Don Dent and Cindy Vaness for their generous donations.

Keep warm Williams and again we thank you.

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13