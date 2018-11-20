Letter: Faith Community Thanksgiving dinner appreciated

It has been said that a society will be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable, its youngest and its eldest.

The residents of St. Agnes Senior Apartments would like to recognize and appreciate all the wonderful people in the kitchen at last Sunday’s Faith Community Thanksgiving dinner at Young Life/Lost Canyon for taking the time to prepare some delicious turkey dinners to be brought back to our residents who are not able to get out. There were a lot of happy, grateful smiles as those meals were received. A special thank you to John and Mary Ellen Calley, who, like so many in Williams profess their faith by living it daily.

Thank you all, so very much,

Kathy Schulik, Williams resident