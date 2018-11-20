Larry Hannah headlines first Advent concert in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church invites every one of all ages in the Williams community, surrounding communities, along with visitors to northern Arizona, to enjoy the first, free public concert of the Advent season Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This is the ninth year that St. John’s has hosted the four-week concert series for Williams.



Larry Dean Hannah will begin this year’s concert series. Hannah has been a performing artist of acoustic and electric guitar and vocals for over fifty years. He started playing acoustic guitar and singing folk songs in the 1960s. He went from folk to rock and traveled across the U.S. and Canada, playing in rock and country bands at all kinds of venues.

He then settled down in Yuma, Arizona in 2000 and performed throughout the Southwest at fairs, festivals, and house concerts. Beginning in 2004, Hannah began singing on the Grand Canyon Railway, and has continued to enjoy performing for those traveling to Grand Canyon National Park via train for nearly 15 years. During the winter months, Hannah performs at local events, clubs and RV parks in Yuma.

The public is encouraged to come to the concert program filled with not only Christmas songs, but also some of favorite melodies. St. John’s is located at 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams — at the corner of Second and Grant streets. There is plenty of street parking along Grant. After the concert, there will be homemade refreshments and a time to meet and speak to Hannah in the church’s Walker Hall. There is a free-will offering in place of any set fee for attending this concert.



This is a family-friendly event, so people are encouraged to bring children, too, to enjoy this fun, social evening of music and entertainment.

Information provided by St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church.

