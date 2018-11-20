Lady Vikes basketball gets underway

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikes returned to the court last week to begin the 2018-2019 basketball season.

The team, coached by Phillip Echeverria and Catherine Kowalski, worked the girls through drills last week as they prepared for their first taste of competition Nov. 20.

The team will be led by seniors Amaryssa Orozco and Paola Belmontes. Other returning varsity players include: Madi Olson, Maegan Ford, Jazlyn Romero, Aaliyah Alvarado and Mikayla Sanders

The varsity team will be rounded out by Sydnee Mortensen, Chyanna Echeverria, Anna Lopez and Chesnea Larimore.

The girls played their first nonconference game of the season Nov. 20 at Rock Point. They play their first home game Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. against Northland Prep Academy. The beat Northland Prep 42-24 in 2017.

The Lady Vikes finished the 2017-2018 season 15-13 in the conference and 7-5 in the region.