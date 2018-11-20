Heritage School announces November Students of the Month

Heritage Elementary School recently announced its November Students of the Month. Recipients included kindergartner Adryana Ruiz, second grade student Jadiel Espinosa, fifth grade student Erin Lucus, sixth grade student Thor Foley and eighth grade student Rocio Ortiz. (Photo/Heritage School)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 20, 2018 12:32 p.m.

