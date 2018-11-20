Community calendar: week of Nov. 21

Heritage School food drive

Heritage Charter School is hosting a food drive through November. The class bringing in the most food will win a prize. Items needed include: stuffing, canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, canned pupkin, mac and cheese. Items can be brought to the office at 790 E. Rodeo Road in Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-3993.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

American Legion Auxiliary membership drive

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 is hosting a membership drive at the American Legion 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. The legion will serve food each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. for those who are interested in memebership. Suggested donation is $7, all proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary but will include stew, spaghetti, burgers, soups and more.

Donations sought for hedgehogs for children

Herbie the Hedgehog will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the hedgehogs to every child in attendance. Quinn, and Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 12 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Virginia Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams or dropped off at Bankers Real Estate.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue holds annual enchilada sale

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will hold its annual enchilada sale Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at National Bank of Arizona and Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safeway.

Anyone interested may also contact Marie Johnson at (480) 205-7915 to place an order. Deadline to place orders is Nov. 19. As usual, orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sultana Theatre. Enchiladas range in price from $10 to $15 per dozen, chicken available.

Lions Club collecting Toys for Kids donations

The Williams Lions Club has placed Toys for Kids trees at four locations around town: North Country HealthCare Center, Old Trails True Value, National Bank of Arizona and NFS Clover Hill Ranger Station. Those who wish to participate can choose a tag from one of the trees, purchase and appropriate gift, wrap it and return it to the same location by Dec. 13. Lions Club members will collect, sort and distribute the gifts before Christmas.

Those who know of a struggling family with children 12 and under can contact Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974 to register the children for a donated gift. Callers should provide the child's name, age, parents' names, address and phone number. All information given will be kept confidential.

Thanksgiving break Rec Center hours

The Rec Center and Skatepark will be closed Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. until Nov. 27, when normal hours will resume.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Addresses needed for ESA servicemen/women packages

Christmas is just around the corner and ESA is once again seeking addresses for the local servicemen and women. Packing boxes is planned for Nov. 26 and addresses will be needed Nov. 20. ESA members know that service perosnnel are transferred all the time, so please call eve if the adress has not changed.

To assure your service person is included contact Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win.

Williams pickleball

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1-3 p.m. Sundays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Road. All are welcome.

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $7, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for