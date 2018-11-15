Williams Food Pantry seeks turkey donations

The Williams Food Pantry is seeking donations of turkeys and trimmings for the holiday season. Last year, the food pantry handed-out 130 turkeys at Thanksgiving. They received donations from Walmart, Safeway, The Grand Canyon Brewery, St. Mary’s Food Bank and Mortimer Farms. This year, several of the locations are unable to assist with donations, so Food Pantry facilitators Charlie and Deb Hoag are asking the community for help. Anyone with donations is asked to bring them to the Williams Food Pantry at on Nov. 15 or Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call (928)255-9039.