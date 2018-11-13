Williams High School senior spotlight: Davian Cooke

Davian Cooke is a senior at Williams High School and plays the trumpet for the Williams High School marching and concert bands.

He has been in the band for five years under Mrs. Stearns.

Davian also participates in auto shop.

Davian's favorite class has been band. He said one of his favorite events was going to Phoenix and California with the band.

All of the teachers have been helpful to Davian through school.

Davian worked at Papillion Helicopters in Tusayan in the summer as the safety video operator.

Besides school, Davian likes to hang out at home and 'be a potato." He also likes to play video games and chill out with his friends.

If he could go on a roadtrip with friends he would like to take Matt, Chris, Kasyanna and all of his friends from school.

After school, Davian would like to become a welder. He is unsure where he will become certified yet.