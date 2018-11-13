Williams High School senior spotlight: Chris Gray

Chris Gray is a senior and member of the Williams High School marching and conert bands. He has been in the band for five years and plays the clarinet.

Chris has enjoyed the band and his auto shop classes at the school. He also likes his P.E., history and science classes.

All of the teachers have been an encouragement to him. Mrs. Stearns, Ms. Smith and Mr. Strezpec were especially supportive.

Chris spent his early years in Golden Valley, Arizona before moving to Williams in seventh grade.

After high school, Chris would like to join the motion picture industry and be a set painter. He enjoys art and has several family members in the business.

Besides school, Chris has spent a lot of time working construction for his family's business - Gray's Handyman Repair. He also likes to work on his truck and ride off-road on his quad.

If he could pick some friends to go on a road trip he would pick Davian Cooke, Matt Gray, Isabelle and Kasyanna.