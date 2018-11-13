Williams 911: week of Nov. 14

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took report of theft on Third Street;

• Officers took report of possible identity theft on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to stolen semi at Love’s Travel Stop, turned out to be civil matter;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Lewis;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, subject trespassed;

• Officers took in found property at McDonalds;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for disorderly conduct and trespass;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Edison Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with missing juvenile with autism on Forest Service Road 124, child found safe;

• Officers took report of littering near Dairy Queen waiting on video for charging;

• Officers arrested a male for aggravated assault at local hotel after fight;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Meade, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Meade;

• Officers dealt with truancy matter on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took report of possible child molest, occurred in county turned over to CCSO;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to elderly female with dementia missing, female found safe;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing problems at visitor center, intoxicated transient removed from property and

Officers issued seven citations and gave out 28 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.