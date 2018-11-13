Out of the Past: Do you know these ladies?

The Ladies' Garden Club plants a tree in front of the Williams Hospital circa 1950.
The woman on the left is Miriam Bowdon. If anyone knows the other ladies, please email whowell@williamsnews.com.
The Ladies' Garden Club plants a tree in front of the Williams Hospital circa 1950.
The woman on the left is Miriam Bowdon. If anyone knows the other ladies, please email whowell@williamsnews.com.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.