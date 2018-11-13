Out of the Past: Do you know these ladies?

The Ladies' Garden Club plants a tree in front of the Williams Hospital circa 1950. The woman on the left is Miriam Bowdon. (Harriet Bowdon/photo)

  • Originally Published: November 13, 2018 noon

    • The Ladies' Garden Club plants a tree in front of the Williams Hospital circa 1950.

    The woman on the left is Miriam Bowdon. If anyone knows the other ladies, please email whowell@williamsnews.com.

