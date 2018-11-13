Obituary: Karen G. Howard Macomber

In Loving Memory of our sister Karen G. Howard Macomber who passed away on November 8, 2018, in Alabama. Karen was born September 16, 1965, to Dan & Evelyn Howard in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Karen is preceded in death by her dad, mom, sister Fern and brother Danny.



She is survived by her husband, Terry, her sisters Barbara (Stephen), Kathy, Brenda (Jerry), Judy (Tim) and Wendy (Michael) and also by her brothers Dewayne, Gary, James (Carol) & Billy along with numerous nieces & nephews & even some great nieces and nephews.



RIP Karen.

Services have not been scheduled yet.