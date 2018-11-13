Mountain Village Holiday: Parade, community dinner and more in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Celebrating the holidays in a small town tradition is what Williams is all about in the winter. Whether it’s participating in the holiday parade, riding the Polar Express, observing animals at Bearizona or giving back by donating items to service members or toys for children, Williams has events to reach the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

This year, community volunteers have organized a community dinner and have raised funds for a new Christmas tree to adorn main street. The lighted tree will be the focal point of the holiday parade and lighting contest.

Operation Christmas Child Nov. 12-16

Children in need can benefit from Operation Christmas Child. Calvary Chapel is collecting shoe boxes for children Nov. 12-16 at 106 S. 9th St. Go to samaritanpurse.org for details.

Holiday Lighting Contest Dec. 5

The Williams-Grand Canyon News is sponsoring a holiday lighting contest with cash awards. The first place winner receives $150, second place $75 and third place $50. Applications are due by Nov. 24 at the Williams News office or Pine Country restaurant. Judging takes place Dec. 5

Donations to active military Nov. 26

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is organizing Williams volunteers to donate and help pack gift boxes Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Methodist church. Addresses of military are due Nov. 20. More information is available from Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330.

Mountain Village Holiday parade Nov. 24

The annual Mountain Village Holiday parade turns the streets of Williams into a magical experience of lights and sounds Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The evening culminates with the lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9

Williams community dinner brings friends and families together to celebrate the holiday season Dec. 9 from 12-2 p.m. at the Williams Elementary cafeteria.

Santa’s World of Wonders Dec. 15

Santa’s World of Wonders gives youth a chance to meet Santa and enjoy crafts and games at the Williams Recreation Center Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williams Community Christmas pageant Dec. 21

Williams Community Christmas pageant brings the talent of Williams together for a traditional Christmas play, carols and more Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Christmas Craft Fair Nov. 24

Crafters can share their talent and support the SAVE-Meant to Rescue animal shelter at their annual craft fair Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sultana Theater at 301 W. Route 66.

Cookie Corral

Cookie lovers can rejoice at Williams Alliance for the Arts Cookie Corral Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Canyon Vista Mall, Suite 190, 117 W. Route 66.

WEMS Winter Concert Dec. 5

The Williams Unified School District bands and choirs celebrate the season with their annual winter concert Dec. 5 at Parenteau Auditorium, time TBA.

Heritage Winter program Dec. 14

Heritage Charter School joins in the celebration by hosting a Christmas program Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Advent Concert Series Nov. 25-Dec. 16

Professional musicians ring in the Christmas season at the Episcopal Church Advent Concert series begins Nov. 25. The series will include musicians each Sunday of the Advent season.

Donations are being accepted to purchase Herbie the Hedgehog to distribute to children at the Williams Community Dinner. Virginia Quinn is collecting the $20 donation and can be reached at (928) 635-0677.

Kiwanis Club is collecting coats for those in need. Coats can be dropped at the Williams Recreation Center.

Grand Canyon Railway’s Polar Express transports riders to the North Pole where they can visit Santa Claus and his reindeer who will give a present to each boy and girl. The train has departures on select days from November to January.

Bearizona gives people an opportunities to view wildlife up close and experience a winter wonderland Friday-Sunday Nov. 30 – Dec. 30 from 5-8 p.m., closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The event will have a synchronized light show, story time with Mrs. Claus and meet and greets with select animals. More information is available at bearizona.com.