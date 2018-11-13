Literacy Night rolls into WEMS Nov. 8

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Students at Williams Elementary-Middle School participated in Literacy Night Nov. 8. Literacy Night promotes reading and features games, free food, treats, activities and more.
More like this story
- Williams Elementary opens doors for annual Literacy Night
- Williams schools celebrate reading with annual Literacy Night
- Williams Elementary students perform Thanksgiving play
- Williams Elementary-Middle School promotes reading with Literacy Night
- Williams Elementary students perform with Flagstaff Symphony
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.