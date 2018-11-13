Literacy Night rolls into WEMS Nov. 8

Teacher Donya Hadder and student Jessica Zabala welcome families to Literacy Night at Williams Elementary-Middle School Nov. 8.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

Teacher Donya Hadder and student Jessica Zabala welcome families to Literacy Night at Williams Elementary-Middle School Nov. 8.

  • Originally Published: November 13, 2018 12:20 p.m.

  • Updated as of Tuesday, November 13, 2018 12:20 PM

    • Students at Williams Elementary-Middle School participated in Literacy Night Nov. 8. Literacy Night promotes reading and features games, free food, treats, activities and more.

