Holiday trash and recycle schedule

Thanksgiving

Williams Transfer Station will be closed Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23. Recycle for both north and south Williams will be Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Christmas

Williams Transfer Station will be closed Christmas day, Dec. 25. Trash for the south side of Williams will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

New Years

Williams Transfer Station will be closed on New Years day Jan. 1. Trash for the south side of Williams will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Trash pick-up for the north side of Williams will remain as scheduled Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. More information is available from Williams Transfer Station at 928-635-9108.