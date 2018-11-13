Community calendar: week of Nov. 14

Heritage School food drive

Heritage Charter School is hosting a food drive through November. The class bringing in the most food will win a prize. Items needed include: stuffing, canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, canned pupkin, mac and cheese. Items can be brought to the office at 790 E. Rodeo Road in Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-3993.

Donations sought for hedgehogs for children

Herbie the Hedgehog will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the hedgehogs to every child in attendance. Quinn, and Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 12 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Virginia Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams or dropped off at Bankers Real Estate.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue holds annual enchilada sale

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will hold its annual enchilada sale Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at National Bank of Arizona and Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safeway.

Anyone interested may also contact Marie Johnson at (480) 205-7915 to place an order. Deadline to place orders is Nov. 19. As usual, orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sultana Theatre. Enchiladas range in price from $10 to $15 per dozen, chicken available.

Amanda's Beauty Box scholarship fundraiser Nov. 15

Amanda's Beauty Box is hosting it's annual Girl's Night out Nov. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse, 642 E. Route 66 in Williams. The cost is $20 per person and benefits the Amanda's Beauty Box Williams High School scholarship.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Children's art class Nov. 10

Old Trails True Value and Williams Alliance for the Arts is having a free children's art class Nov. 10 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Old Trails True Value at 616 N. Airport Road in Williams.

Addresses needed for ESA servicemen/women packages

Christmas is just around the corner and ESA is once again seeking addresses for the local servicemen and women. Packing boxes is planned for Nov. 26 and addresses will be needed Nov. 20. ESA members know that service perosnnel are transferred all the time, so please call eve if the adress has not changed.

To assure your service person is included contact Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win

