Christmas Parade Nov. 24

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Mountain Village Holiday kicked off the 2018 season Nov. 11 with a holiday light display at Monument Park.

The Williams Christmas Committee is now organizing for the Christmas parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

“Our goal is to increase, make it a little bigger and better every year,” Sutton said.

This year’s festivities start at Seventh Street and Route 66 at 5:30 as participants begin lining up for the parade. The committee will distribute a thousand Santa hats for people to wear at the parade and the downtown tree lighting ceremony. Hot chocolate will be available courtesy of Pine Country restaurant.

“We would love to have more volunteers,” Sutton said. “The city has been a big help with their funding, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

Sutton said the group got a lot of feedback from last year’s event.

“We didn’t want to make it just for Polar Express and tourism, but also for the residents of Williams," he said. "We want to make something really nice for the locals.”

The group is still seeking sponsors and volunteers for the parade and lighting contest.

“Many people really liked Monument Park with the red, white and blue for the veterans,” Sutton said. “We have gotten nothing but positive feedback on that.”

After the parade, the committee will host an official lighting of the new Christmas tree downtown.

The business and residential lighting contest judging will be the evening of Dec. 5.

Anyone seeking more information or applications can contact Connie Hiemenz at (928) 600-0221 or visit the Williams News office at 118 Third Street in Williams.