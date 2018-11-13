ADOT wraps up road projects for the winter

PHOENIX — Upgraded bridge decks, two new bridges, 20 total miles of rebuilt roadway and miles of fresh pavement have been completed this year on I-40 and I-17, with additional paving to come when warmer temperatures return.

“These much-needed projects keep the key northern Arizona corridors of I-40 and I-17 in top shape for commercial traffic and passenger vehicles,” said Audra Merrick, district engineer for ADOT’s North Central District. “It’s even better that the major work was completed in time for the holidays.”

This year ADOT crews have worked on paving I-40 west of Flagstaff, as part of a 17-mile paving project between Cataract Lake and Parks. Crews have rebuilt five miles of I-40 in each direction between Garland Prairie and Pittman Valley roads as well as a one-mile section in each direction near the Parks interchange. Paving will continue elsewhere in the project area for the next few weeks until weather no longer permits. Crews will return next summer to finish.

For a project upgrading northbound I-17 from the Coconino County line at milepost 311 to milepost 339 near Flagstaff, crews have rebuilt both lanes between mileposts 312 and 315 and built new bridges at Willard Springs Road.

Additionally, ADOT has replaced the I-40 bridge decks in each direction over Beulah Boulevard, west of I-17 and the westbound bridge deck. The eastbound I-40 bridge over I-17 received a new concrete surface.

The I-17 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp is set to reopen to traffic within the next week, and temporary concrete barrier has been removed. Intermediate lane closures will be required over the next few weeks as crews wrap up minor project items. Crews will return next year to lay down the top layer of asphalt, known as friction course.

Overall, ADOT projects over the past year have improved a total of 62 miles of I-40 and I-17 west and south of Flagstaff, an area where the many freeze-thaw cycles seen annually, combined with heavy snow, snowplowing and use by a large number of commercial vehicles, lead to stressed pavement.

Other pavement-improvement projects completed include the rebuilding of five miles of I-40 in each direction west of Williams near Devil Dog Road and repaving 12 miles of I-40 in each direction between Parks and Riordan.

Information provided by ADOT