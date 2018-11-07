Williams 911: week of Nov. 7

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took harassment report on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Brookline Loop, subjects turned down noise;

• Officers responded to illegal dumping at city parking lot;

• Officers took criminal damage report at local hotel;

• Officers responded to fight on Rodeo Road, found subject bleeding but he refused to cooperate;

• Officers took private property accident report at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, two truck drivers arguing and separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid city warrant and driving suspended on Route 66;

• Officers removed vehicle parked in middle of Third Street and Hancock Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, transient with mental issues causing issues;

• Officers responded to overdue party at local hotel, subject came back from bar;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Oak;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana and a female for a city warrant on Railroad after traffic stop;

• Officers took private property accident at Loves Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to natural death on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took in counterfeit bill from local business;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took report of credit card fraud on Route 66:

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Taber;

• Officers took report of violation of court order on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Loves Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted adult probation on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66 and Slagel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to pit bull running around on Route 66, put in pens;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel;

• Officers responded to transient urinating in public on Grant, gone upon arrival;

• Officers took private property accident on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.