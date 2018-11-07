Krombeen and Remender win; Williams Hospital District to continue tax levy

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Voters in the Williams area, Coconino County and across the state of Arizona went to the polls Nov. 6, for the General Election.

The following are the unofficial results as of Nov. 7 at 11:19 a.m.

Local

It was strong showing for Rob Krombeen, who will keep his seat as the Williams Justice of the Peace as results showed him leading 64 percent to Annie Shumway’s 35 percent.

Rick Remender will step in as the new Williams Constable as he leads with 91 percent. Write-in votes tallied 9 percent, which include candidate Michael Diaz.

The Williams Hospital District will continue with business as usual with residents voting to continue the property tax levy with 60.85 percent voting “Yes,” to 39.15 percent “No”.

County residents voted against Proposition 417, the continuation of secondary property tax for Coconino Community College, with 56 percent voting "No" and 44 percent voting "Yes".

In District 6, the three state legislative seats were taken by Republicans. Although provisional ballots are still uncounted, it appears that incumbent Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) will be reelected to the state senate. Rep. Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) also appears to be reelected to the house along with Republican newcomer Walt Blackman.

Sen. Allen has garnered 52 percent of the vote. Thorpe has received 26.39 percent of the vote and Blackman has received 26.89 percent of the vote, with voters asked to select two house candidates.

District 6 stretches from the Grand Canyon to Seligman, through Flagstaff and the Verde Valley and on through Camp Verde and to Holbrook.

Propositions

Proposition 125 passed

The Constitutional Amendment and accompanying legislation will permit the state to adjust certain benefits in the corrections officers' and elected officials' retirement systems to alleviate pension underfunding. Voters approved the proposition with 51.71 percent voting “Yes,” with 48.29 percent voting “No”.

Proposition 126 passed

The Constitutional Amendment will prohibit the state and each county, city, town, district or other political subdivision in Arizona from imposing a new or increased tax on services that was not already in effect on December 31, 2017. Voters approved the proposition 65.14 percent to 34.86 percent.

Proposition 127 failed

The Constitutional Amendment would have replaced Arizona's current plan for increasing renewable energy use by imposing a new mandate requiring nongovernmental electric utilities to increase the portion of their retail energy sales generated from certain types of renewable energy resources to 50 percent by 2030. Voters rejected the proposition with 69.77 percent voting “No,” to 30.23 percent “Yes”.

Proposition 305 failed

The Law would have expanded eligibility for education empowerment scholarship accounts to increase the number of eligible students enrolled in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with greater funding provided for low-income students. Voters rejected the proposition with 65.11 percent voting “No,” to 34.89 percent voting “Yes.”

Proposition 306 passed

The Law will prohibit candidates who finance their political campaigns with public funding from the citizens clean elections commission from transferring any campaign funds to a political party or private tax-exempt organization that attempts to influence elections and subjects the commission's rulemaking procedures to regulatory oversight. Voters approved the proposition with 56.07 percent voting “Yes,” to 43.93 percent “No”.

State and Congress

Governor

Gov. Doug Ducey is on track to be reelected as Arizona Governor, with results showing him with 57.8 percent of the votes over Democratic challenger David Garcia’s 40.2 percent.

Secretary of State

Republican Steve Gaynor is ahead with 51.8 percent of the votes over Democratic challenger Katie Hobb with 48.7 percent.

Attorney General

Incumbent Mark Brnovich looks to be reelected as Arizona’s Attorney General. Brnovich has garnered 53.4 percent of the votes over Democrat January Contreras at 46.6 percent.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republican Frank Riggs has a slight lead over Democratic challenger Kathy Hoffman in the race for the head of the public school system, although results make it too close to call yet. Riggs is ahead with 50.2 percent to Hoffman’s 49.8.

State Treasurer

Republican Kimberly Lee looks to beat Democrat Mark Manoil in the race for State Treasurer. Lee has received 55.6 percent of the votes over Manoil’s 44.4 percent.

State Mine Inspector

Republican Joe Hart is ahead 53.3 percent to Democratic challenger William Pierce’s 46.7 percent.

U.S. Senate

The race for Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call, with Republic Martha McSally with a slight lead over Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. McSally has received 49.35 percent of the votes over Sinema’s 48.42 percent, a difference of about 16,000 votes.

U.S. House

Democrats succeeded in retaking the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, but the Arizona gains were limited to races that leaned their way from the start. Arizona's nine House races appeared to go as analysts expected. Democrats Tom O’Halleran, Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton are winning in their districts, and Republicans Debbie Lesko, David Schweikert, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar are ahead in their districts.