Veterans receive assistance at Stand Down

American Legion Cordova Post 13 partnered with High Country Stand Down in Flagstaff to bring cold weather gear to homeless and at-risk veterans in Williams Oct. 31. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: November 6, 2018 1:03 p.m.

    • Homeless and at-risk veterans received assistance in the form of cold weather gear and clothing along with a free meal and assistance with Veterans benefits Oct. 31 at American Legion Cordova Post 13.

    Homeless and at-risk veterans receive assistance Oct. 31 at the American Legion Hall in Williams. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    The Stand Down is an annual event in Flagstaff, this is the first time it has been held in Williams.

