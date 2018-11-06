Veterans receive assistance at Stand Down

Homeless and at-risk veterans received assistance in the form of cold weather gear and clothing along with a free meal and assistance with Veterans benefits Oct. 31 at American Legion Cordova Post 13.
The Stand Down is an annual event in Flagstaff, this is the first time it has been held in Williams.
Comments
