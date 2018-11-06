Veterans Day celebration at Miss Kitty's restaurant Nov. 11

What A Veterans Day Banquet will feature history and military guest speakers, a color guard and live entertainment along with fine dining to honor Veterans for their service to their country.

Where Miss Kitty’s Steak House, 642 E. Route 66 in Williams

Time Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11

Cost Everyone is welcome, with veterans eating for free and guest plates available for a donation of $20

Info RogerEly at (928) 380-6027 or juggy64@aol.com.