Senior artists display work at The Gallery through November

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A public reception to celebrate Williams’ senior artists will be held Nov. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at The Gallery in Williams, 145 W. Route 66 in the heart of downtown Williams.



Williams Alliance for the Arts is sponsoring the show for adults who participated in the free art classes provided by the Williams Alliance for the Arts at the Williams Senior Center and St. Agnes Apartments. The instructor is Williams resident and well-known artist and teacher, Bonnie Dent.

About a dozen adults and seniors are participating in the show, and their work will be showcased at The Gallery for the whole month of November. Works in the show include pastel drawing, watercolor, photography, crayon resist, acrylic painting and more. Many of the works are for sale, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the senior artists.



