I-40 assists and accidents keep Williams Fire hopping in October

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Even with rainy skies and a canceled helicopter landing, 103 community members attended the Williams Volunteer Fire Department Community Safety Day Oct. 13.

Community partners consisted of Williams Police Department, APS, Coconino County CERT, U.S. Forest Service, Life Line Ambulance and Old Trails.

Williams Fire would like to thank the cook for the day, Cameron Maebe.

During preparation for Community Safety Day, WFD members found a flag which they are researching to discover the history of the banner. One community member and past WFD Fire Chief Marion Smith stated he believes the flag is from the 1948 Arizona Fire Fighters Association meeting held in Williams. The fire department is planning on framing the flag and displaying at Fire Station 2 in the future.



The WFD welcomed its newest member, Loretta Yerian, during the business meeting Oct. 3

The fire department was busy with training during the month of October including extrication operation review, a review of the new CAF’s nozzle (now carried on Engine 7), a review of the red trauma bag on Rescue 1, performing a 60/60 test, completion of a hose drag through an obstacle course and practicing with a new CAF’s nozzle.

Additionally, on Oct. 20, Guardian Helicopter landing zone training took place at Williams Airport. The training was sponsored by Northern Arizona Fire Association. On Oct. 10, WFD members participated at the Grand Canyon Railroad Employee Health Fair. Fire safety information, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were given out during the health fair.

Williams Fire Department responded to the following calls during October:

Oct. 3 water flow alarm at Heritage Elementary;

Oct. 3 I – 40, milepost 159 west bound, medical assist was given following a car that was run off the road. The car was checked for hazards;

Oct. 6 milepost 184 on Highway 64, medical assist for male having chest pain. WFD was assisted by High Country Fire Department;

Oct. 7 I– 40, milepost 157 westbound, single car spin out during heavy snow. Lifeline treated patient, checked for hazards;

Oct. 7 report of gas odor outside of building and bricks falling. Unisource Gas was called;

Oct. 7 I – 40, milepost 171 westbound, reported injury accident, unable to locate;

Oct. 8 hotel with alarm activation. Upon arrival staff states burning toast was the cause, no hazards found;

Oct. 8 reported brush fire found to be transient campers with campfire;

Oct. 9 smoke detector activation in hotel after butter cooking left unattended. Ventilate area, no hazards found;

Oct. 13 report of smell of gas odor in area. Search location found no hazards;

Oct. 14 I – 40, milepost 152 westbound, single car roll over, single patient self-extricated and was treated by Lifeline;

Oct. 14 I -40, milepost 171 westbound single car rollover with trapped victim. WFD removed roof and assisted patient movement and established helicopter landing zone. Patient was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center;

Oct. 19 alarm activation, staff reports possible child pull alarm station. Searched for hazards, none found;

Oct. 24 I – 40, milepost 171 eastbound unknown injury accident, DPS canceled all resources;

Oct. 24 I – 40, milepost 162 eastbound, reported semi-trailer fire, DPS unable to locate incident all resources canceled;

Oct. 29 dispatched to citizens complaint regarding WFD delayed brush burning permit;

Oct. 29 automatic alarm at Williams High School. Alarm was planned monthly test, all resources canceled and

Oct. 31 reported wires down, APS canceled fire units.

Information provided by Williams Volunteer Fire Department.