Funeral Services: Melissa Kay Fizzell

Services for Melissa Kay Fizzell of Williams will be held Saturday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater (or Buckskinner Park). A full obituary will be published in the Nov. 14 edition of the Williams-Grand Canyon News.
