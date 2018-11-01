Heritage School celebrates fall with Halloween festival

Students enjoy the festivities at the Heritage School Halloween party Oct. 26.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

  • Originally Published: November 1, 2018 noon

    • Photo Gallery

    Heritage Halloween Festival 2018

    (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Students and families enjoyed a night of costumes, games and food at the annual Heritage School Halloween Festival Oct. 26.

