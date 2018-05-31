Red flag warning covers much of northern, western Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Much of northern and western Arizona will be under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday due to dangerous wildfire conditions.
Communities included in the areas where the warning will apply from noon to 7 p.m. include Kingman, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Holbrook, Winslow and St. Johns.
The weather service says expected peak wind gusts include 40 mph (64 kph) at Flagstaff, Holbrook and Seligman.
More like this story
- Warnings issued for hazardous weather conditions in Arizona
- Williams and Grand Canyon area under red flag warning April 11-12
- Conditions on Kaibab Forest ripe for wildfire
- National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning for northern Arizona
- National Weather Service issues red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. tonight
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.