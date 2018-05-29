Williams 911: week of May 30

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to bon fire on Slagel Street, subject put out fire upon request and warning by officers;
• Officers took report of lost property that occurred at Grand Canyon, foreign tourist needed report;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Younglife camp;
• Officers responded to trespasser on Grant Avenue, male arrested for trespass;
• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel, male trespassed from hotel;
• Officers responded to possible suicide threat on Fulton Avenue, subject found not to be suicidal;
• Officers responded to theft at local hotel, suspect found and arrested for theft;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers took report of neighbor dog causing damage to victim fence on Wells Fargo;
• Officers investigated death of elderly female at local hotel;
• Officers took report of run a way on Quarter Horse Avenue, juvenile found;
• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to an alarm at golf course club house;
• Officers responded to harassment on Route 66, handled on scene;
• Officers took child neglect report on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to yelling on Sixth Street, mom disciplining children;
• Officers took report of theft/criminal damage at Clover Hill;
• Officers responded to violation of court order on Lewis, female arrested for violating the order;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to juvenile threatening suicide at Lost Canyon, officers detained juvenile turned over to their staff;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;
• Officers took report of theft on Sheepman’s;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to possible camp fire near Cataract, nothing found in area;
• Officers assisted Fire Dept. with truck leaking fuel on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel;
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil mater unhappy customer;
• Officers responded to local restaurant reference subject refusing to pay, civil matter subject paid;
• Officers responded to razors racing down Fourth Street, traffic enforcement conducted;
• Officers responded to domestic on Sherman Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers issued eight citation and gave out 28 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
