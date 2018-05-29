Williams 911: week of May 30

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to bon fire on Slagel Street, subject put out fire upon request and warning by officers;

• Officers took report of lost property that occurred at Grand Canyon, foreign tourist needed report;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Younglife camp;

• Officers responded to trespasser on Grant Avenue, male arrested for trespass;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel, male trespassed from hotel;

• Officers responded to possible suicide threat on Fulton Avenue, subject found not to be suicidal;

• Officers responded to theft at local hotel, suspect found and arrested for theft;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took report of neighbor dog causing damage to victim fence on Wells Fargo;

• Officers investigated death of elderly female at local hotel;

• Officers took report of run a way on Quarter Horse Avenue, juvenile found;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm at golf course club house;

• Officers responded to harassment on Route 66, handled on scene;

• Officers took child neglect report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to yelling on Sixth Street, mom disciplining children;

• Officers took report of theft/criminal damage at Clover Hill;

• Officers responded to violation of court order on Lewis, female arrested for violating the order;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to juvenile threatening suicide at Lost Canyon, officers detained juvenile turned over to their staff;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers took report of theft on Sheepman’s;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to possible camp fire near Cataract, nothing found in area;

• Officers assisted Fire Dept. with truck leaking fuel on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil mater unhappy customer;

• Officers responded to local restaurant reference subject refusing to pay, civil matter subject paid;

• Officers responded to razors racing down Fourth Street, traffic enforcement conducted;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sherman Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers issued eight citation and gave out 28 warnings.

