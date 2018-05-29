Region in brief: May 30

Uber pulls self-driving cars out of Arizona

TEMPE — Uber announced May 23 it would be pulling all self-driving vehicles out of Arizona following the death of a 49-year-old woman in Tempe. It marked the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.

Navajo Nation presidency on 2018 ballot

WINDOW ROCK — Four candidates, including current president Russell Begaye, submitted paperwork for the 2018 presidential election. Other candidates include Emily Ellison, Nicholas Taylor and tribal lawmaker Tom Chee. Ellison works for the University of New Mexico in Gallup. Taylor is an investment adviser from Klagetoh, Arizona.

Bomb threat evacuates Sierra Vista High School

SIERRA VISTA (AP) — A high school in Sierra Vista was evacuated and students sent home in response to a bomb threat. Sierra Vista police Cpl. Tim Wachtel says authorities began a search of Buena High School once all students were evacuated and that no information is immediately available on whether they’ve found anything.

Parents were told not to go to the school to pick up students and to instead go to a reunification site.

The incident occurred a day after seniors’ last day of classes and one day before Buena’s graduation.