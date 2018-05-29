Kindergarten class at Williams Elementary strolls confidently into first grade

Kindergarteners at Williams Elementary School receive their promotion to First grade at a special ceremony May 23. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Kindergarteners at Williams Elementary School receive their promotion to First grade at a special ceremony May 23. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 10:46 a.m.

    • Williams Elementary-Middle School’s 2018 kindergarten class was promoted to first grade May 23 during a special promotion ceremony at Parenteau Auditorium.

    Photo Gallery

    Kindergarten Class Of 2018 Graduation

    Parents and teachers enjoyed songs sung by students and an emotional good-bye to first grade teacher Louise Durant.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.