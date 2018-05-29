Kindergarten class at Williams Elementary strolls confidently into first grade

Williams Elementary-Middle School’s 2018 kindergarten class was promoted to first grade May 23 during a special promotion ceremony at Parenteau Auditorium.
Photo Gallery
Kindergarten Class Of 2018 Graduation
Parents and teachers enjoyed songs sung by students and an emotional good-bye to first grade teacher Louise Durant.
