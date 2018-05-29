Update: Sycamore fire reaches 230 acres

Update: May 29

The Sycamore Fire, reported May 28 is approximately 230 acres and is 25 percent contained.

The fire is burning on the Chino Valley Ranger District in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness (T19N, R4E, Sec 31). According to Prescott National Forest, the human caused fire is burning in rugged terrain consisting mostly of pinyon juniper and grass. Firefighters reported minimal activity overnight and will continue to build line around the perimeter. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighting resources involved at the fire include five helicopters, one Air Attack, three Type I Hot Shot Crews, one Fuels Crew and one Engine; totaling more than 100 personnel. No structures are threatened.

The origin of the fire was determined to be on the west side of the canyon, which is located on the Prescott National Forest around 14 miles northwest of Sedona. At this time, the fire has been kept to the west side of the canyon and light winds are pushing smoke toward the west/northwest.

May 28:

Coconino National Forest firefighters responded to a wildfire in Sycamore Canyon Wilderness May 28.

The human-caused Sycamore Fire was reported at 10:20 a.m. and was reported to be at 40-acres at 2 p.m. By 7 p.m., the fire had grown to 75-acres.

Firefighters from multiple national forests responded to the human-caused fire 9-miles northwest of Sedona. The fire continues to burn in rugged terrain consisting mostly of pinyon juniper.

The fire has now been determined to be on the west side of the canyon, which is located on the Prescott National Forest approximately 14 miles northwest of Sedona. At this time, the fire has been kept to the west side of the canyon and light winds are pushing smoke toward the west/northwest.

Firefighting resources include four helicopters, two air attack resources, five crews, and three engines—totaling more than 100 personnel. No structures are threatened.

Sycamore Canyon is open to the public, but dispersed camping, campfires, off-roading and target shooting are prohibited under Stage 2 fire restrictions.