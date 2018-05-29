Free fishing day June 2

PHOENIX — On June 2, the public can fish Arizona waters for free, making this an ideal time to take the family out for some fun and relaxing outdoor recreation.

Arizona’s Free Fishing Day will be celebrated on June 2 this year as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 2-10. During that Saturday only, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona. Bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed during Free Fishing Days.

Kids under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona. This special fishing license exemption day means that the older kids and parents get a free pass for the day.

Arizona Game and Fish will also sponsor some free fishing day clinics/events to give people the opportunity to try out this family-oriented pastime. Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction are provided for free at most of these venues. Bait is provided and loaner rods are available for fishing events.

Times and locations of scheduled clinics and events include the following:

June 2:

Goldwater Lake – Prescott, 8 a.m.-noon.

Lake Pleasant – Peoria, 6-10 a.m. No need to sign up.

Kaibab Lake – Williams, 9 a.m. – noon.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park – Cottonwood. 8 a.m.-noon. “Verde Valley Fishing Fun Day”. Channel catfish will be stocked prior to the event. Entrance fees to the state park will be waived for participating fishermen (check in at the front gate). The event is hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Prescott National Forest, and Arizona State Parks.

More information is available from Arizona Game and Fish Department at www.azgfd.com.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department