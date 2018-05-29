Editorial: Williams-Grand Canyon News remembers 2,305 journalists who have died

More than 2,300 journalists in recent history have given their lives in pursuit of news. On June 4, journalists around the world will pause to remember these individuals.

This year, 18 journalists, selected to represent all journalists who died covering the news in 2017, will be added to the 2,305 names at the Journalists Memorial located at Newseum in Washington D.C. On this day, no newspapers will be displayed on newseum.org. Instead, in their place will be blacked-out pages featuring the hashtag #WithoutNews. This blackout marks the Newseum’s fourth annual #WithoutNews campaign, meant to raise awareness of the threats to journalists around the world.

Any other day Newseum, whose mission is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment, features both an outside and inside exhibit of Today’s Front Pages as well as featuring front pages online at newseum.org.

Williams-Grand Canyon News supports this campaign and joins in remembering the 2,305 journalists who have lost their lives in the name of news.

We here at Williams-Grand Canyon News are dedicated to producing responsible, fair and balanced news. We do this because the news is important. It’s important on a large scale, nationally and internationally, but it’s also important in our community. We believe in our community and the things that are happening here. As professionals we are dedicated to the Williams and Grand Canyon communities and creating consistent, accurate, educational and well-researched information.

On June 4, we recognize the risks taken by journalists and the ultimate sacrifice given to ensure our world is kept informed. We also encourage everyone to visit newseum.org any day of the week to see front pages from every major news organization around the world and the dedication put forth by many devoted journalists.



Other organizations that share this mission include, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, Freedom House and the International Press Institute.