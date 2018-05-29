Betsy Ross returns to Williams during first grade performance

First grade students at Williams Elementary-Middle School display their patriotism and acting and singing abilities during their May 16 performance of Betsy Ross at Parenteau Auditorium in Williams. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

First grade students at Williams Elementary-Middle School display their patriotism and acting and singing abilities during their May 16 performance of Betsy Ross at Parenteau Auditorium in Williams. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 10:54 a.m.

    • First grade students at Williams Elementary-Middle School display their patriotism and acting and singing abilities during their May 16 performance of Betsy Ross at Parenteau Auditorium in Williams.

    Photo Gallery

    First Grade Class Performs Betsy Ross

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.