Betsy Ross returns to Williams during first grade performance

First grade students at Williams Elementary-Middle School display their patriotism and acting and singing abilities during their May 16 performance of Betsy Ross at Parenteau Auditorium in Williams.
Photo Gallery
First Grade Class Performs Betsy Ross
More like this story
- Williams elementary sees red, white and blue at end of year performance
- Kindergarten class at Williams Elementary strolls confidently into first grade
- Photo: A busy week for first grade classes
- Williams Elementary gets Footloose in final play of school year
- Photos: Williams Governing Board honors Bud Parenteau for 40 years of service
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.