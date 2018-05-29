Bearizona celebrates 8th anniversary of park opening

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Bearizona Bears enjoy an enrichment treat to celebrate the park's eighth anniversary.
By Wendy Howell
Bearizona celebrated its eighth anniversary May 22 by distributing enrichment treats to the park's animals. The park has been named the top wildlife park twice by USA Today readers.
Photo by Wendy Howell
A Bearizona badger enjoys a treat for the eighth anniversary.
Bears at Bearizona enjoy a treat.
