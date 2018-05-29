Bearizona celebrates 8th anniversary of park opening

Bearizona Bears enjoy an enrichment treat to celebrate the park's eighth anniversary.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 noon

    • Bearizona celebrated its eighth anniversary May 22 by distributing enrichment treats to the park's animals. The park has been named the top wildlife park twice by USA Today readers.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    A Bearizona badger enjoys a treat for the eighth anniversary.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Bears at Bearizona enjoy a treat.

