Obituary: Monica Abril Corona

Please join us for a funeral service honoring the life of Monica Corona (August 1, 1991 - December 18, 2017) on June 10. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Legion. Funeral services will be held at the Williams Cemetery, 1733 West Route 66, Williams, Arizona. Reception will follow at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion, Cordova Post 13, 125 West Grant Street in Williams.