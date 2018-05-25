Obituary: Monica Abril Corona

Please join us for a funeral service honoring the life of Monica Corona (August 1, 1991 - December 18, 2017) on June 10. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Legion. Funeral services will be held at the Williams Cemetery, 1733 West Route 66, Williams, Arizona. Reception will follow at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion, Cordova Post 13, 125 West Grant Street in Williams.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.